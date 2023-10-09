Las Vegas Raiders remember pioneer Al Davis 11 years after passing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been 11 years since American football coach and executive Allen "Al" Davis passed away. He was 82 years old when he died in 2011.

Davis was the principal owner and general manager of what was the Oakland Raiders for 39 years. NFL owners voted and approved the relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas in 2017.

The team posted a tribute to Davis Sunday morning.

"A maverick. A pioneer. A true legend," the team said on X. "Today, and every day, we remember the life and legacy of Al Davis."

— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 8, 2023

The Raiders' website says Davis's professional football career lasted for six decades. He was an assistant coach of the Chargers in 1960 and left in '62 before being named the Raiders head coach and general manager. He was 33 years old.

The team says Davis was the youngest man in pro football to hold the two positions.

Under his leadership, the Raiders had five Super Bowl appearances — winning three: Super Bowl II, XI, XV, XVIII and XXXVII. The team also appeared in over 15 championship games.

Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992. He was presented for induction by John Madden, according to the team.

"Some people see the world in black and white with a few areas of grey," the Raiders said. "Al Davis saw the world in Silver and Black."

Davis is known for his memorable quotes such as "Just win baby," "Once a Raider, always a Raider," and "The fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders organization is the will to win."