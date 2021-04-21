Las Vegas Raiders receive backlash for tweet following Chauvin verdict

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are receiving some heat on Twitter for a graphic shared by the team's official account following the Derek Chauvin trial.

The tweet is a simple black graphic with the words "I CAN BREATHE" and the date 4-20-21.

Twitter

The slogan "I can't breathe" has been used as part of a larger movement calling for more police accountability. They were the last words of Eric Garner, an unarmed Black man killed in 2014 during an incident with police in New York.

They were also the last words of George Floyd who died in May 2020.

On Tuesday, former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.