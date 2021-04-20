Nevada officials respond to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

NEVADA (KTNV) — Nevada officials are weighing in on the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday.

Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges related to the May 2020 death of George Floyd: second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wrote on Twitter:

This was the right decision. George Floyd should still be alive today. Though the pain experienced by Mr. Floyd’s family, Minneapolis, and all of America cannot be erased, this is a step toward justice.



Black Lives Matter. Our work is far from done. We must continue working together to create a stronger, more inclusive justice system that protects all of our communities.

Rep. Steven Horsford sent out a tweet with one word, "justice," and a photograph of the following statement:

“Today’s verdict means justice for George Floyd and his family,” said Congressman Steven Horsford. “Throughout American history, there are countless examples of juries turning their backs on the worth and value of Black lives. Today, the jurors in the George Floyd trial believed the evidence in front of their eyes, and delivered the right verdict.



“Along with the millions of Americans who have demanded justice for George Floyd over the past eleven months, I am deeply relieved by today's verdict. As we move forward with sentencing, I hope that Derek Chauvin will be held fully accountable, with a sentence that reflects the true severity of his actions.



“In the aftermath of this trial and the deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, and so many others who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement, the Senate has a moral obligation to act quickly to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and enact the police accountability legislation that Americans deserve.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the following statement after the verdict was read:

Today, the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial returned a guilty verdict on all three counts in the death of Mr. George Floyd. Mr. Floyd was pinned to the ground for an excruciating nine minutes and 29 seconds as he pleaded for help, gasped for air, and gave his final words of “Please, I can’t breathe.”



The nation, and in particular, communities of color across the United States, have anxiously watched this trial – re-living those nine minutes and 29 seconds from every angle and hearing from dozens of witnesses. I am grateful that the jury found that the evidence was overwhelming, and I want to thank Minnesota Attorney General Ellison and his team for prosecuting the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law.



I pray this verdict provides some justice and peace to George Floyd’s family and loved ones. While today's verdict should be a turning point for our country, we know there is much work ahead to dismantle the systemic racism and injustices our Black and minority communities face. Members of these communities still live with the additional fear that what should be routine or minor police encounters could end tragically.



I join all those who are honoring George Floyd’s memory by recommitting to continue the hard work ahead of addressing historic and long-stemming injustices and racism in our country. I look forward to working with State and local leaders, along with community members throughout Nevada, to address issues of racial injustice, systemic inequalities and needed reforms.



