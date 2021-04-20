WATCH FULL: Las Vegas police discuss verdict in George Floyd murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Undersheriff Christopher Darcy will meet with members of the media to address the verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

RELATED: Nevada officials, organizations respond to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

This press conference will take place at 4:00 p.m. today at LVMPD’s Headquarters and will stream live here.