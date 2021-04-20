WATCH FULL: Las Vegas police discuss verdict in George Floyd murder trial
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department holds a press conference to discuss the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial on April 20, 2021.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Undersheriff Christopher Darcy will meet with members of the media to address the verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
This press conference will take place at 4:00 p.m. today at LVMPD’s Headquarters and will stream live here.
