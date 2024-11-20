Las Vegas Raiders player provides Thanksgiving meals to Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones helped hand out 200 bags filled with Thanksgiving meals at Casa De Luz food distribution center to local families in need on Tuesday.

He said he knows the impact that food has on people.

I grew up not eating meals every night. Some nights were tough for us, for the family, so this is a good thing, going out, helping families get food on the plate.

The 200 bags can feed 6,000 people, thanks to Jones and Canyon Ridge Christian Church, which provided all of the food.

“I’m on a low-income budget; every month, I don’t work many days at my job, so when it comes to these places helping people like me out, it brings a lot of heartfelt to the home, and they put food on the table," said Las Vegas local Vianni Morales.

Jones also inspired the local youth by putting food on the table.

“I grew up in this neighborhood, Naked City, and there’s a lot of bad influences," said Casa De Luz volunteer Kayen Clark.

I think it gives them hope and it allows them to see that there's good in areas where it doesn’t seem like it and there’s always a way out.

Though Jones found a way out, he will always return to his roots and lend a helping hand.

“All glory to God," Jones said. "It’s an amazing feeling to be in the position that I’m in and I’ll never take it for granted.”

The Raiders kick off against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

