Las Vegas Raiders list running back Josh Jacobs doubtful for game at Colts

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is doubtful for Las Vegas' game at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Jacobs has missed the last two games with a quadriceps injury. Interim coach Antonio Pierce said Friday he would wait until game time in case Jacobs can play.

"Today? I don't know," Pierce said. "That's going to be a game-time decision. I mean, no need to rush it. If he can go at one o'clock on Sunday, I'm happy with that."

Jacobs has rushed for 805 yards, with 3.5 yards per carry, and six touchdowns this season. Zamir White started in his place the past two games and rushed for 214 yards with a 5.5-yard average.

"I think he's taking advantage of the opportunity and that's the National Football League," Pierce said. "I think he has earned the trust, the belief with our offensive staff and our O-line."

Tight end Michael Mayer will miss his second consecutive game because of a toe injury. The Raiders this week placed tight end Jesper Horsted (hamstring) on injured reserve and signed TE Zach Gentry to the active roster off Cincinnati's practice squad.

Also, offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee) and center Andre James (ankle) are questionable. Tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), who has been out most of the past six games, was not given an injury designation, but was a limited participant in Friday's practice. Another offensive lineman, guard Greg Van Roten, didn't practice because of personal reasons.

Defensive ends Maxx Crosby (knee) and Malcolm Koonce (ribs) and wide receiver D.J. Turner (shoulder) were all limited. None had injury designations.