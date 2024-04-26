Las Vegas Raiders introduce first round draft pick Brock Bowers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and the Las Vegas Raiders picked up Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with their only first round pick.

On Friday, the Raiders introduced Brock Bowers to the Las Vegas community with an introductory press conference.

The California native is no stranger to the Silver And Black.

"I grew up in Napa, which is pretty close to Oakland when they were here. I mean, they used to have training camp right here in Napa, literally at my middle school, so it's cool how things come full-circle like that. I remember going to watch them practice," Bowers said on Thursday. "I think Derek Carr was there and I think I got an autograph from him and that was pretty sweet."

While he was familiar with the Raiders, Bowers said he was still surprised to get a call from them on Draft Day.

"I mean, I was really shocked. I wasn't totally sure what was happening. Just when that call came up and it was Las Vegas, Nevada, I was juiced," Bowers said.

Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco said both he and head coach Antonio Pierce spoke with Bowers in a short phone call. Telesco said Bowers is a special kid and will be a solid addition to the Raiders offense.

"We need more playmakers on that side of the ball so I think he's going to help us there. He was a high-level player in college, a true junior. He's 21 years old, very young, so he's still developing. He's got some natural football skills combined with some high-level athletic ability and speed so really happy to have him," Telesco said. "There's so much that goes into being a high-level professional football player that involves more than just talent. This is a tough league and [players are] really talented and no matter how talented you are, you have to find what that other edge is to get over the top. In every round, you're looking for that."

WATCH: Raiders GM Tom Telesco discusses first round of 2024 NFL Draft

FULL PRESSER: Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco shares more about Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

When asked about how Bowers will fit in with current Raiders tight end Michael Mayer, Telesco said both players have skills that will give the Raiders options.

"There's no rule in the NFL that you can only play one. We can move people around. At Notre Dame, Michael would split out sometimes as a receiver. Brock has split out as a receiver. Brock has even played some running back," Telesco said. "Our receivers can go inside and outside so it will be a nice group to work with. The more options we have available, the better."

On Friday, Bowers arrived in Las Vegas and toured the Raiders facilities.

"It's been awesome. It still feels kind of surreal. It's kind of crazy this is my new home so I'm excited."

Bowers said one reason he's excited to be in Vegas is because of how close to home it is.

"I'm super excited. It's closer to Georgia than home. It makes the flights easier for my friends and family," Bowers said. His mom and dad were with him at his introductory press conference on Friday. "It's pretty awesome to have them here. They've supported me through it all and have been with me every step of the way and I'm sure it will continue."

Speaking of family, Bowers comes from a family of athletes. His dad was a two-time All-Big West Conference center at Utah State and his mom was an All-American softball player at Utah State. His sister also played softball at Sacramento State. Just don't ask Bowers who is the best athlete in the family.

"I usually let my parents argue about it," Bowers said smiling. "I don't want to say anything. No comment on that."

As for what's next with the Raiders, Bowers said he's ready to hit the ground running and do whatever he can to help the team.

"I think I'm a hard worker. I work my butt off every day and I'm super competitive. I think that's the other main thing. I'm always competing no matter what I do. I think that makes me and everyone around me better," Bowers said. "I'm excited to be a piece of this offense, hopefully, and be able to get to work and play alongside some dudes I've watched for awhile. Whatever they call on me to do, I plan on doing it to the best of my ability."

Looking ahead to Day 2

As for who's left on the board, like Telesco previously said, the Raiders have a number of contingencies in place and are prepared for the next two rounds of the draft.

"You kind of see what's left available and kind of start working through it. You still have to come up with some sort of plan for the second round. I want to get together with AP, Champ, and Jojo and discuss what our plan of attack will be," Telesco said. "The draft's unpredictable. It just is. We do this for a living and we can't 100% dictate who's going to be there. As a player, they're trying to figure out where they're going to spend the next five, 10 years of their life. We never feel like we have to do work last second on a guy. Our guys do a lot of work so we are prepared for it."

You can watch the second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft on Channel 13, which is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. PT.