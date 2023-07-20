Las Vegas Raiders hold Back To School Event for local students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As it gets closer to the beginning of another school year, organizations across the Las Vegas valley are looking for ways to help. That includes the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, the team welcomed over 300 elementary schools to the team's headquarters at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson for a Back To School event.

Kids were able to pick up a new pair of shoes, snacks like oatmeal and granola bars, boxes of school supplies, and Raiders-branded items.

Later this month, the Raiders will also team up with local small businesses to cover the cost of haircuts and beautician services. Team officials add that last year, they were able to provide over 1,500 students with complimentary haircuts and hairstyling and salon services.