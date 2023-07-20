Watch Now
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas Raiders hold Back To School Event for local students

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Raiders Back To School Event
Raiders Back To School
Las Vegas Raiders Back To School
Raiders Back To School
Raiders Back To School
Raiders Back To School
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 14:13:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As it gets closer to the beginning of another school year, organizations across the Las Vegas valley are looking for ways to help. That includes the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, the team welcomed over 300 elementary schools to the team's headquarters at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson for a Back To School event.

Kids were able to pick up a new pair of shoes, snacks like oatmeal and granola bars, boxes of school supplies, and Raiders-branded items.

Later this month, the Raiders will also team up with local small businesses to cover the cost of haircuts and beautician services. Team officials add that last year, they were able to provide over 1,500 students with complimentary haircuts and hairstyling and salon services.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH