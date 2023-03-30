Las Vegas Raiders had busy offseason with QB and TE, NFL Draft up next

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual NFL owners meetings are happening in Arizona.

At the same time, the Las Vegas Raiders had a busy off season from acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to trading tight end Darren Waller.

The team heads into year two with coach Josh McDaniel's leadership.

It's been nearly two weeks since the Raiders tapped Garoppolo as their quarterback #1. With ties dating back to their time in New England, it's one that head coach McDaniels is looking forward to once again.

"He's played a lot of big games and really performed well under pressure in a lot of those, and he's been in a really good winning culture," McDaniels said. "I'm excited to actually learn from him and listen to him talk about the things he's learned because obviously, we've been away for a little while."

As the preparations begin for year two on the field, change continues with the Raiders decision to trade tight end Waller. It was a blockbuster move.

"They're not easy when those things come up," McDaniels said. "Honestly, it was looking at the whole complexion of the roster of where we're at, felt like we had an opportunity after discussing it with Dave [Ziegler] to get younger and add another draft pick in the draft in the top 100 and use some of that money that we would have paid Waller to pay Meyers, and start working toward some other things."

With the off-season rolling on, McDaniels says there's still plenty of work to do.

"I'm excited about going forward," he said. "We know a lot more now than we did 12 months ago. Look, anytime you change philosophies and systems and coaches and those kinds of things, there's always going to be change that happens to the organization. It's not unique to the Raiders, I think every team goes through it. Players leave, new players come, you lose some coaches on your staff, that happens every new year. So, I think for us, we were excited about where we're at currently. But, we also know that there's work to be done here going forward, particularly in the draft."

Next up for the Raiders is the NFL Draft beginning on April 27 in Kansas City. The Raiders have the #7 overall pick.