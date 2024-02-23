Las Vegas Raiders finalize, announce 2024 coaching staff

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The search for Las Vegas Raiders coaches is officially over.
On Friday, the Silver And Black announced their coaching staff and revealed who will join new head coach Antonio Pierce to lead the team in 2024. That includes:
- Marvin Lewis - Assistant Head Coach
- Matt Sheldon - Game Management
- Luke Getsy - Offensive Coordinator
- Edgar Bennett - Wide Receivers
- James Cregg - Offensive Line
- Joe Philbin - Senior Offensive Assistant
- De'Andre Pierce - Offensive Assistant
- Rich Scangarello - Quarterbacks
- Mitch Singler - Assistant Tight Ends
- Luke Steckel - Tight Ends
- Scott Turner - Pass Game Coordinator
- Fred Walker - Assistant Quarterbacks
- Carnell Williams - Running Backs
- Tim Zetts - Assistant Offense
- Patrick Graham - Defensive Coordinator
- Gerald Alexander - Safeties
- Mike Caldwell - Run Game Coordinator/Linebackers
- Andre Carter - Pass Rush Specialist
- Matt Feeney - Assistant Defensive Backs
- Rob Leonard - Defensive Line
- Marcus Lewis - Assistant Linebackers
- Rickey Manning Jr. - Cornerbacks
- Josh Phillips - Assistant Defense
- Rob Ryan - Senior Defensive Assistant
- Tom McMahon - Special Teams Coordinator
- Kade Rannings - Assistant Special Teams
- Derius Swinton II - Assistant Special Teams
- A.J. Neibel - Head Strength and Conditioning
- D'Anthony Batiste - Assistant Strength and Conditioning
- Deuce Gruden - Assistant Strength and Conditioning
- Rick Slate - Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Including Pierce, the Raiders have 32 coaches on their staff and for nearly half of them, it will be their first time joining the Silver And Black. Pierce previously told Channel 13 that he's ready to put together a group that's ready to "Just Win Baby".
"Our plan is to win, put a team in place that is competitive each and every week and has the opportunity to win," Pierce said. "It's a new chapter. It's a new day. It's a new era. It's a new mindset."
Here's a look at some fast facts about this season's coaching staff.
Marvin Lewis is the former head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals and he led the team from 2003 through 2018. He worked with Antonio Pierce at Arizona State from 2019 through 2021.
Luke Getsy is the former offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. He took the job after Kliff Kingsbury withdrew from consideration. Getsy was fired by the Bears after Chicago tied for 18th with 21.2 points per game, which was five spots ahead of Las Vegas. However, he did oversee a Bears rushing attack that was second in rushing yards (2,399) and rushing yards per game (141.1).
It's also a former Bears reunion with Luke Steckel and Tim Zetts in Las Vegas. Steckel was previously with the Bears as an offensive line coach. He was also a tight end coach for the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Zetts was previously the assistant tight ends coach for the Bears.
James Cregg was the assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers for the last two seasons and was at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl 58 just a few weeks ago.
Joe Philbin was previously the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2012 through 2015. From 2020 through 2022, he was the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line coach. He spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst with Ohio State.
De'Andre Pierce is Antonio Pierce's son. The two also worked together for two years at Arizona State. De'Andre spent the 2023 college football season as a defensive quality control coach for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is a former NFL player was originally drafted by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, back when Gruden coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After spending seven seasons in the NFL, Williams turned to coaching with stops at the University of West Georgia and Auburn. Deshaun Foster was originally going to coach running backs for the Raiders. However, he left to accept the head coaching position at UCLA, where he went to school. Pierce hired Williams to take over Foster's spot.
As the Las Vegas Raiders continue to plan for the upcoming season, here's a look at a few key dates that are coming up.
- Feb. 27 through March 4 - The NFL Scouting Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
- March 5 - It's the deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
- March 11 through March 13 - Clubs can contact and enter negotiations with players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents, upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts.
- March 13 - All clubs must be under the 2024 salary cap. The 2024 league year and free agency period begins at 1 p.m.
- April 25 through April 27 - The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan.