Las Vegas Raiders finalize, announce 2024 coaching staff

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The search for Las Vegas Raiders coaches is officially over.

On Friday, the Silver And Black announced their coaching staff and revealed who will join new head coach Antonio Pierce to lead the team in 2024. That includes:



Marvin Lewis - Assistant Head Coach

Matt Sheldon - Game Management

Luke Getsy - Offensive Coordinator

Edgar Bennett - Wide Receivers

James Cregg - Offensive Line

Joe Philbin - Senior Offensive Assistant

De'Andre Pierce - Offensive Assistant

Rich Scangarello - Quarterbacks

Mitch Singler - Assistant Tight Ends

Luke Steckel - Tight Ends

Scott Turner - Pass Game Coordinator

Fred Walker - Assistant Quarterbacks

Carnell Williams - Running Backs

Tim Zetts - Assistant Offense

Patrick Graham - Defensive Coordinator

Gerald Alexander - Safeties

Mike Caldwell - Run Game Coordinator/Linebackers

Andre Carter - Pass Rush Specialist

Matt Feeney - Assistant Defensive Backs

Rob Leonard - Defensive Line

Marcus Lewis - Assistant Linebackers

Rickey Manning Jr. - Cornerbacks

Josh Phillips - Assistant Defense

Rob Ryan - Senior Defensive Assistant

Tom McMahon - Special Teams Coordinator

Kade Rannings - Assistant Special Teams

Derius Swinton II - Assistant Special Teams

A.J. Neibel - Head Strength and Conditioning

D'Anthony Batiste - Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Deuce Gruden - Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Rick Slate - Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Including Pierce, the Raiders have 32 coaches on their staff and for nearly half of them, it will be their first time joining the Silver And Black. Pierce previously told Channel 13 that he's ready to put together a group that's ready to "Just Win Baby".

"Our plan is to win, put a team in place that is competitive each and every week and has the opportunity to win," Pierce said. "It's a new chapter. It's a new day. It's a new era. It's a new mindset."

KTNV The Las Vegas Raiders held a press conference to introduce new head coach Antonio Pierce and new general manager Tom Telesco on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Here's a look at some fast facts about this season's coaching staff.

Marvin Lewis is the former head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals and he led the team from 2003 through 2018. He worked with Antonio Pierce at Arizona State from 2019 through 2021.

Luke Getsy is the former offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. He took the job after Kliff Kingsbury withdrew from consideration. Getsy was fired by the Bears after Chicago tied for 18th with 21.2 points per game, which was five spots ahead of Las Vegas. However, he did oversee a Bears rushing attack that was second in rushing yards (2,399) and rushing yards per game (141.1).

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP FILE - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago. The Chicago Bears are sticking with coach Matt Eberflus in 2024 after the team showed improvement over the second half of the season. There will, however, be some big changes to his staff. The Bears have fired most of their offensive assistants, including coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

It's also a former Bears reunion with Luke Steckel and Tim Zetts in Las Vegas. Steckel was previously with the Bears as an offensive line coach. He was also a tight end coach for the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Zetts was previously the assistant tight ends coach for the Bears.

James Cregg was the assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers for the last two seasons and was at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl 58 just a few weeks ago.

Joe Philbin was previously the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2012 through 2015. From 2020 through 2022, he was the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line coach. He spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst with Ohio State.

De'Andre Pierce is Antonio Pierce's son. The two also worked together for two years at Arizona State. De'Andre spent the 2023 college football season as a defensive quality control coach for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona State defensive back De'Andre Pierce (2) smiles after returning a lateral after a teammate's interception, for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-10.

Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is a former NFL player was originally drafted by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, back when Gruden coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After spending seven seasons in the NFL, Williams turned to coaching with stops at the University of West Georgia and Auburn. Deshaun Foster was originally going to coach running backs for the Raiders. However, he left to accept the head coaching position at UCLA, where he went to school. Pierce hired Williams to take over Foster's spot.

As the Las Vegas Raiders continue to plan for the upcoming season, here's a look at a few key dates that are coming up.

