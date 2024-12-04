Las Vegas Raiders enchant fans with first-ever Silver and Black Giving Back event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every year, Enchant Christmas in downtown Summerlin gets locals into the holiday spirit, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Enchant always designates a night of giving,” said Kari Uyehara, executive director of the Raiders Foundation. “They wanted to pick a nonprofit to partner with, and they chose the Raiders Foundation.”

Proceeds from ticket sales on Tuesday night went toward the Foundation that helps our local Boys and Girls Club, the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority and the United Service Organization. Some Raiders players also donated $20,000 to supply tickets for 300 families in need.

“It’s just a really feel-good moment for our Raiders, the Raiders Foundation, and definitely our players for really stepping up and giving back to so many families,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said.

Those families felt the love.

“To have the opportunity to even be here, we got two free tickets, it’s amazing, it’s a blessing for everybody in the nonprofit organization and for everybody who supports families who can’t afford events like this,” Elizabeth Chavarin said.

For more information on how to get involved in the Raiders Foundation and if you want to learn about Enchant Christmas’s themed nights that go toward charities in our community, check out the links provided.