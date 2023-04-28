Las Vegas Raiders draft Texas Tech defensive end, Tyree Wilson, with first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

(KTNV) — The three-day 2023 NFL Draft started in Kansas City, and the Las Vegas Raiders were quick to choose Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick.

Wilson is the defensive end from Texas Tech.

The team has five of the top 109 selections this draft. Absent any last-minute changes, the Raiders should pick next in the second round, where they've got the 38th overall pick.

The Silver and Black should pick 70th and 100th in Round 3 and 109th in Round 4.

Before the draft, many were speculating what the Raiders would do, especially with how busy the team was during their offseason.

Some speculated the team would trade up from the No. 7 pick to draft a quarterback, or even trade down to meet multiple needs in their roster, the Associated Press reported.

“What we’ve tried to do is put ourselves in a position so we can actually draft the best player that we feel like is available at the time, and we’re open to anything," Coach Josh McDaniels said. “If that happened to be a quarterback, then it’s a quarterback. If it happened to be a defensive lineman, it’s a defensive lineman. If it happened to be a tight end, it’s a tight end.”

Associated Press football writers predicted the Raiders would likely pass on wide receivers in the earlier rounds, having signed Jakobi Meyers in the offseason.

