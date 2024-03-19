Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams to be featured in new Netflix show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will be featured in a new Netflix show this summer.

Netflix is releasing a new series called "Receiver" that follows pass catchers from the 2023 NFL season.

The show is a continuation of the series "Quarterback" and follows five receivers across the league:



Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings

George Kittle and Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers

Amon-Ra St. Brown from the Detroit Lions

Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders

"Receiver" is set to premier this summer and have eight episodes.

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the 'Receiver' world after the success of our 'Quarterback' series," said Gabe Spitzer, vice president of nonfiction sports at Netflix in a press release.

Sporting events are no stranger to Netflix. During the first-ever Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the streaming platform hosted "The Netflix Cup," a first-of-its-kind live sporting event that featured athletes from the popular shows "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "Full Swing" competing in a round of golf at Wynn Las Vegas.

As of this report, Netflix had not announced a release date for the new series.