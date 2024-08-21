Las Vegas Raiders attract droves of local fans to second open practice at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nineteen days before the team's season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders put on their second and final open practice at Allegiant Stadium.

On Tuesday night, Raider Nation showed out by the thousands — many of them Vegas locals — to support the Silver and Black. The free event catered to fans, especially those with kids, to offer a family-friendly and engaging football experience.

It was fans' last chance to see the Raiders starters in action before the season opener, as Pierce announced stars and first-team units will sit during Friday's preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The crowd roared "Raiders" and "AP" chants through the two-hour practice as excitement grows ahead of Antonio Pierce's first full season as head coach.

Sports reporter Nick Walters was there and caught up with fans and families beforehand to hear why they came on a school/work night.

Hear their opinions on this year's Raiders team and the decision to start Gardner Minshew over Aidan O'Connell:

Talking to fans at Raiders open practice

The Raiders will host the 49ers in the team's third and final preseason game on Friday at 7 p.m. The Silver and Black kick off their 2024 campaign at the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:05 p.m.