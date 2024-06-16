Las Vegas Raiders assistant coaches speak on Antonio Pierce during minicamp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a coaching shakeup during last season, Antonio Pierce is heading into his first full season as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

During Raiders minicamp this past week, the team's assistant coaches spoke about what it means to be in the "AP" era.

Pierce, 45, was promoted from linebackers coach to interim head coach last season after the firing of Josh McDaniels. The former New York Giant and Super Bowl champion LB reinvigorated the locker room and led the Raiders to a 5-4 record the rest of the way, nearing playoff contention and posting the franchise's most lopsided win ever (63-21 over Chargers).

Las Vegas is the last team to beat the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

The Raiders will face the Minnesota Vikings away in the first game of the preseason, and Pierce will start his first full season as head coach against the LA Chargers.

