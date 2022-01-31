Las Vegas Raiders announce hiring of Josh McDaniels as new head coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Josh McDaniels is the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the team officially announced on Monday.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that McDaniels, the former New Engalnd Patriots offensive coordinator, had been selected from a pool of candidates that included Rich Bisaccia, who coached the team on an interim basis after Jon Gruden's resignation over an email scandal.

The Raiders' top brass will also include a new general manager, Davie Ziegler, who like McDaniels most recently worked for the Patriots organization.

Owner Mark Davis made the announcement official on Monday, introducing McDaniels at a press conference.

"It was going to take a special place for me to leave where I was, and that place is Las Vegas," McDaniels said at the presser.

He comes to the Raiders after 14 non-consecutive seasons as an offensive coordinator for the Patriots. Between his Patriots tenure, McDaniels was head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Michigan State University under Nick Saban in 1999.

He takes over head coaching duties as the Raiders come off a successful but tumultuous season. The team, under Bisaccia's coaching, made its first playoff berth since 2016 after dealing with a plethora of off-the-field issues including Gruden's resignation.

His focus for the team is "doing whatever it takes to win on or off the field," he said. "Be a pillar in the community. Do the right thing."

For now, he's looking forward to working with quarterback Derek Carr and developing the team's offense.

Bisaccia's future with the team is unknown. He is reportedly in talks with multiple other organizations, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in need of a head coach after firing Urban Meyer.