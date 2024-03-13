Watch Now
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas Raiders announce dates for 2024 warehouse sale

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Raider Image Warehouse Sale
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 19:44:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time for the annual Raider Image Warehouse Sale.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced this year's event will be on March 22 and March 23 at 5525 Polaris Avenue, which is across the street from Allegiant Stadium. Parking will be available at Lot S and Lot W from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

According to team officials, over 50,000 units will be up for grabs, including merchandise for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Las Vegas Aces, and UNLV. Items will be up to 70% off regular retail pricing.

The clearance merchandise will be available while supplies last.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH