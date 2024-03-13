Las Vegas Raiders announce dates for 2024 warehouse sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time for the annual Raider Image Warehouse Sale.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced this year's event will be on March 22 and March 23 at 5525 Polaris Avenue, which is across the street from Allegiant Stadium. Parking will be available at Lot S and Lot W from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

According to team officials, over 50,000 units will be up for grabs, including merchandise for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Las Vegas Aces, and UNLV. Items will be up to 70% off regular retail pricing.

The clearance merchandise will be available while supplies last.