Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV

Posted at 2:05 PM, May 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced their 3-game 2021 preseason schedule. The games include:

Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Raiders at Los Angeles Rams Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. Raiders at San Francisco 49ers For the full 2021 season schedule: Las Vegas Raiders announce 2021 schedule Our dress rehearsals are set.



Preseason schedule » https://t.co/CjC8IwMBUk pic.twitter.com/hb1p9rMCeZ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.