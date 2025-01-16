Las Vegas Raiders and library district team up to boost literacy with special-edition library card

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a new collaboration, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District (LVCCLD) has teamed up with the Las Vegas Raiders to promote literacy and lifelong learning across Southern Nevada.

Beginning in January 2025, residents can sign up for a special-edition library card featuring the Raiders logo. As with all library cards, the new Raiders card is free and available at all 25 LVCCLD branches.

"Raiders’ pride will help promote literacy and learning in our communities, especially among those who may not be familiar with all the tools the library has to offer," said Kelvin Watson, Executive Director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

"We’re excited to welcome Raiders fans into our libraries, where they can take advantage of resources to improve their reading, research, and critical thinking skills. Libraries are one of the last places where everyone is welcome, and everything is free."

A library card offers more than physical materials for residents. Digital resources, including e-books, movies, music, magazines and more are also available at the library.

“We are proud to partner with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District to encourage Southern Nevadans to utilize our public libraries while nurturing a love for reading,” said Piper Overstreet-White, Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Library staff at Whitney Library have already seen a surge in demand for the Raiders-branded cards.

One local librarian, Austin Meeker, the head of youth services at Whitney Library, shared how important it is for kids to connect with reading in ways that are meaningful to them.

“It’s game-changing,” he said in regards to the partnership. “To have an example of their passions combining with literacy can change how they define the world.”

The library is not only a place to read — it also serves as a community hub, providing safe spaces for connection. This includes free meals for kids every weekday.

“We represent everyone,” branch manager Billy Allen explained. “We have something for everyone.”

For students in Clark County, the new Raiders card allows access to new opportunities.

Isaiah Santos, a local student, shared how the library’s resources help him stay on track with his schoolwork.

“It’s chill here,” he said. “I can use the computers, do my schoolwork and just hang out.”

For others, the library provides hope for a bright future. Local teenager Nick Wilson explained how he sees reading as a valuable tool for success in life: “It actually can help you,” he said. “If you stay in school and keep reading, you can finish your dream.”

The library district's recent partnership with the Raiders is just the beginning. Library officials say they are excited about future partnerships that may help bridge the gap in learning across the valley.

“Reading never stops,” said Allen. “Establishing relationships is the first step in helping our youth increasing their literacy levels.”

Literacy rates in the Clark County School District are below average, according to the Nevada Department of Education’s performance results from the 2023-24 school year.

In Clark County, the literacy rate for students in CCSD varies by grade level.



Elementary school: 39% of students tested at or above proficient for reading

Middle school: 36% of students tested at or above proficient for reading

High school: 49% of students tested at or above proficient for reading

Because CCSD is the fifth-largest school district in the country, Meeker believes that the role of Las Vegas-Clark County Public Libraries is increasingly critical.

“Being such a large system makes it hard [for CCSD] to tend to some of the unique needs of a really diverse community,” he said. “We can pick up that slack.”

The Raiders are not the only local team that have a partnership with the library. You can also receive a special-edition library card at any LVCCD branch for the following teams:



Vegas Golden Knights

Las Vegas Lights FC

Las Vegas Aviators

To get a free library card, bring a valid photo ID and/or proof of address to the Customer Service Desk of any branch.