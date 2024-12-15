Watch Now
The Raiderettes and Intermountain Health team bring holiday cheer to local children

The Las Vegas Raiderettes and Intermountain Health brought smiles to 50 local families with healthcare challenges on Saturday through their annual toy drive.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether it’s the players or the front office, everyone in the Las Vegas Raiders’ organization works together for a greater purpose. On Saturday, the Raiderettes shed light on local families experiencing healthcare challenges.

Las Vegas Raiders Toy Drive

Football’s Fabulous Females teamed up with Intermountain Health for their annual toy drive, where 50 families in our community brought home toys for the holidays.

Raiderette's Toy Drive for children

Charles Woodson, an all-time great for the Silver and Black, was also in attendance to show his support.

“Looking at kids, they all should be able to enjoy life, and a lot of them have to go through some traumatic things in their life, and for myself to be around and help brighten the day sometimes that’s the least we could do is to be around and show our support and I’m here to do that.”

For more information on the Raiders’ partnership with Intermountain Health, go to: https://www.raiders.com/fit/health-and-wellness

