Las Vegas Raiders and LA Rams hold first joint practice before Game 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders held a joint practice with the LA Rams earlier Wednesday ahead of Game 2 for the Raider's preseason.

"I'd say there's plenty of opportunities for us to make progress," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "We'll probably see a little bit of a different tempo here from their offense. Sean likes to push the tempo a little bit. So, our defense is probably going to get challenged a little bit differently here. We'll see how that goes. Offensively, we're going to see different defensive structures than we did last week. So, a lot to be gained here from the competition against a different opponent."

Wide receiver Davante Adams was a full go at practice after suffering a minor leg injury at joint practice last week with the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition, first-rounder defensive end Tyree Wilson also participated in his first NFL practice.

"He's progressing the way we thought he would," McDaniels said. "And so, now it's time to take the next step here and get him on the field and get him in his pads. Start working towards being in team drills and all the rest. So, we'll try to take it at the right pace here as we go."