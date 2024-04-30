Las Vegas Raiders add wide receiver Michael Gallup to roster ahead of 2024 season

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have added another wide receiver to their roster as fans speculate about the team's offensive strategy going into the 2024-25 season.

The Raiders on Tuesday announced the signing of Michael Gallup, an unrestricted free agent who spent the past six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Gallup is coming off a season in which he posted career highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, the Raiders noted.

Last season, he played in 17 games (starting in 13 of those) and had 34 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

Gallup was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He's had 67 starts in 86 NFL games played since entering the league, and has a career 266 receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In college, Gallup played two seasons at Colorado State, was named an All-American and recorded a school-record 100 receptions for 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns.