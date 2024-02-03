Kliff Kingsbury no longer considering Las Vegas Raiders, withdrawn from consideration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator after contract talks broke down with Kliff Kingsbury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kingsbury's agent Erik Burkhardt said Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the job. Schefter also reports that with Kingsbury passing on the Raiders, he could join the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator.

In additional to Kingsbury, the Raiders interviewed former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Pittsburgh Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan, and ex-Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

On Thursday, the New England Patriots announced they have hired Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator. Pitcher and Sullivan are both still employed by other teams while Getsy was fired by the Chicago Bears on Jan. 10.

During the 2023 season, the Raiders were 27th in yards per game, 289.5, and 23rd in scoring, averaging 19.5 points.