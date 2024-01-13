How will major coaching changes in the NFL impact the Las Vegas Raiders?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was an unprecedented week of coaching changes across the NFL.

After the Las Vegas Raiders became the first team to part ways with their head coach during the season in 2023, this week built the number of vacancies up to 10.

Five NFL coach firings included surprises in Mike Vrabel and Pete Carroll being let go by the Titans and Seahawks, respectively.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was among those on the chopping block, reportedly being replaced by New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

In college football, Alabama head coach and seven-time national champion Nick Saban shocked the country by announcing his retirement.

Meanwhile, after Michigan's national championship win on Monday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh's name has gained steam in NFL circles and has been connected to the Raiders.

PIERCE VS. HARBAUGH: Who will Mark Davis choose to lead the Las Vegas Raiders?

Channel 13's Nick Walters is joined in-studio by local sports radio host Lindsey Brown to discuss the news and how it impacts the Raiders.

The two go in-depth on the leadership changes across the league, which coach candidates make the most sense for the Raiders' opening, Lindsey's opinion on Antonio Pierce's chances of being chosen to lead the Silver and Black, and more.