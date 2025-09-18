Homegrown Las Vegas Raiders Jonah Laulu, Kyu Blu Kelly make their presence felt on primetime

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders may have suffered their first loss of the season in their primetime home opener, falling to the Chargers 20-9, but the two Las Vegas natives on the Silver and Black made an impact.

Defensive tackle, Centennial grad Jonah Laulu and cornerback, Gorman grad Kyu Blu Kelly both came up big on defense.

WATCH | Las Vegas natives shine for Raiders despite loss to Chargers

Las Vegas Natives Shine for Raiders Despite Loss to Chargers

"The homeboys are doing great," head coach Pete Carroll told me on Wednesday. "They're really coming out flying. I'm really proud for those guys, in the first time getting a start in front of their fans and all that. That's great. They're doing really well."

Laulu, who recorded his first career sack on Monday Night Football last December as a rookie, once again made a Monday night sack in his hometown.

He totaled two sacks on the night and already has three on the season.

"It was super cool, especially because I had all my family there," Laulu said. "They got to come see and it was a good feeling. I had celebrations that I wanted to do, but I, like, zoned out. I was just super hyped in the moment, it was a really crazy feeling just to be able to do it here at home again."

"He works hard, he's been doing great, he's young, he's got a lot of good tools, and he's just getting better," star defensive end Maxx Crosby added. "No one's surprised that he's playing well. He's just gotta keep building off what he started."

"I still feel like I haven't really done much," Laulu said. "I made some plays here and there, but I'm still shooting for the sky and trying to make plays every game, get better every day."

Kelly made the tackle on a key 4th-down stop, the Raiders defense keeping the team in the game midway through the 4th quarter.

"I was with Kyu his rookie year up in Green Bay, so I knew Kyu coming in, that he was a baller," fellow Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes said. "Now just being able to see him now, the work that he put in, I'm very happy for Kyu."

"Kyu Blu continues to do really good things and I'm excited about his progress," Carroll said. "Only the first couple of games he's ever started. He's brand new out there, but he's handling it."

1-1 on the season, the Raiders will try to bounce back on the road this Sunday at the Washington Commanders.

Laulu and Kelly will look to help the team get back in the win column.