Henderson riding the Raiders wave to western expansion

HENDERSON (KTNV) - Fireworks, cheerleaders and even a new city seal were part of the celebration of the future for the City of Henderson.

During her state of the city speech, Henderson Mayor Debra March was joined by the Raiderette cheerleaders and presented a joking concept of the city seal featuring the Raiders logo.

The show was all part of the excitement of the land sale expected to take place in February that will clear the way for the Raiders to build their team headquarters and practice facility near the Henderson Executive Airport.

“The Raiders facility will be a key part of what promises to be one of the most exciting areas for the future of Henderson,” March said.

City leaders say they future in the eyes of March and other city council members is West Henderson.

The President and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce says the area west of the airport is a key cog in the city’s development.

"This is our frontier for these types of projects," Scott Muelrath said.



Muelrath pointed to several projects in the works in the area near the airport including the Turano Baking Company building, and several industrial buildings being built by developers banking on the area growth.

There are also plans for a new Costco warehouse north of the airport and a housing and retail development project called the Block near the M Resort.

"It is a big statement of confidence from the developers, and the city and from the business community that these businesses with relocate and expand here," Muelrath said.

While all of those projects are in the works before the Raiders complete their purchase, Muelrath says there is no doubt other companies will follow.

"It is going to be a domino effect, and a positive one for Henderson," Muelrath said.

The city says the development of the area could be a big boost for the tax base, with similar projects in other parts of the country generating $200 million in taxes over a decade.

