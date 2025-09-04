LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After months of work at Raiders headquarters in Henderson, it's finally game week.

The Silver and Black are set to open their regular season this Sunday the New England Patriots. It will be our first chance to see some Raiders strap it up in Silver and Black.

WATCH | What to expect from the Raiders' first regular season

'Handling what's in front of us': Raiders prepare for season opener Sunday at Patriots

“It feels great to be preparing for a game week," new starting quarterback Geno Smith told the media before practice Wednesday. "I think we've done a great job in handling what's in front of us and today is no different.”

KTNV

“I prepare like I have before," rookie star running back Ashton Jeanty said. "The NFL details are a step higher, so I'm taking my details a step higher. Whether that's watching film, making sure I know the playbook in and out, know what I'm gonna see on defense. Prepare like it was a Super Bowl game.”

KTNV

”I just think overall the way that we performed, the way we worked, the competition aspect of how we got better each and every day at practice," Smith said. "Defense making plays, offense making plays, you saw a lot of young guys out there getting reps, kind of getting acclimated to the NFL game, so I thought we accomplished a lot throughout camp, but now it's, now it's time to see exactly what that is.”

There will be a familiar face on the opposing sideline Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, fired midseason in 2023, returned to New England this offseason to be the Patriots' offensive coordinator.

KTNV

"All I've ever asked from our guys is to be the best they can be," Carroll said when asked about young players earning significant playing time. "The pressure doesn't have to do with off-field expectations. I think that allows them to be more calm and be more composed."

It's a clash between new head coaches as the Patriots are now led by former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Both Las Vegas and New England went 4-13 last season and will now field new-look rosters in 2025.

KTNV

"We gotta be a tough, scrappy team, " Smith continued. "No matter who we play, it's a championship week, a championship game.”

Sunday will mark a return to Foxboro for former Patriots, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, defensive tackle Adam Butler, and linebacker Elandon Roberts.

KTNV

"That’s an exciting opportunity, especially for me and my family," said Meyers, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Pats. "That’s where I spent a lot of time. The off-the-field stuff is real cool, to get back there and be somewhere that’s familiar but the on the field stuff is going to be like any other game.”

The Raiders kick off at the Patriots on Sunday at 10 a.m. Vegas time.