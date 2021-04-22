George Floyd's family responds to Las Vegas Raiders 'I Can Breathe' tweet

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of George Floyd has responded to a controversial tweet sent out by the Las Vegas Raiders after the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial.

The tweet read, "I can breathe 4/20/2021."

Team owner Mark Davis told ESPN that the post was his idea and it was based on a comment from George Floyd's brother after the verdict.

Social media users quickly erupted with criticism with many people calling the tweet tone-deaf.

Today, George Floyd's brother released a statement through the family attorney saying "On behalf of our family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Las Vegas Raiders organization. For the first time in almost a year, our family has taken a breath. And I know that goes for so many across the nation and globe, as well. Let's take this breath together in honor of my big brother who couldn't. Let's do it for George."