Former Raiders cornerback Eric Allen named as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Raiders cornerback Eric Allen has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Allen joined the Raiders in 1998 after seven years with the Philadephia Eagles and three with the New Orleans Saints. He was originally selected by the Eagles as a second-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.

According to the Raiders, he played in 58 games with 56 starts with the Silver and Black and picked off 15 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Raiders to win the AFC West in 2000 and 2001 following back-to-back 8-8 campaigns during his first two years with the team.

Allen is also the only player in NFL history with two seasons of at least three "pick-sixes," or interception returns for touchdowns.

The final vote for the Class of 2024 enshrinees will happen before Super Bowl LVIII, which is set to take place in Las Vegas, and will be announced during NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, 2024. Between four and nine members will be announced, though Selection Committee by-laws dictate that more could be selected.