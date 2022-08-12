One-on-one with Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A graduate of Eldorado High school, Sandra Douglass Morgan has deep roots in Las Vegas along with a long history of working in the sports, entertainment, and gaming industry.

From 20 years as an attorney, to serving as the first African American chairwoman for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, to becoming the first Black city attorney for North Las Vegas.

Douglass Morgan is committed to making a difference in the town that she says shaped her.

"What I love about this city is that growing up here, I was born in the 70s, grew up in the 80s. It was maybe 400,000 thousand people and now we're well over the county being 2 million. and never being afraid to reinvent itself. I grew up where the casinos where my mother worked were demolished, right, on television and she would kinda go work somewhere else. So we were used to kind of always the reimagination of Las Vegas and kind of the new best things."

Morgan continued explaining her love for the city.

"But I love this city, still I think a small city because you have so many people who helped grow it to where it is today. Just really proud to be part of it and to be the president of the best franchise in the NFL, in a city where I grew up. It's the best of both worlds."

Not only is Douglass Morgan president of the Las Vegas Raiders she's also a wife, and a mom of two teenagers.

When asked what their reaction was when she told them she was taking this role she told me they were in complete shock because they spent last season going to raiders games.

So to see their mom become the team president, they couldn't be more proud.