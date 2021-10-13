EA Sports 'taking steps' to remove Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EA Sports says it is "taking steps" to remove Jon Gruden from its Madden NFL 22 video game.

The game developer tweeted a statement on Wednesday with the announcement, citing "the circumstances of Jon Gruden's resignation" as the reason for the removal.

Gruden resigned this week following the release of controversial emails that he sent while working at ESPN in 2011.

The company says it will replace him with "generic likeness" in an update coming soon.

