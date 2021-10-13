Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

EA Sports 'taking steps' to remove Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22

items.[0].image.alt
EA Sports
Screenshot from the Madden NFL 22 game trailer. (EA Sports)
Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 4.38.04 PM.png
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 19:50:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EA Sports says it is "taking steps" to remove Jon Gruden from its Madden NFL 22 video game.

The game developer tweeted a statement on Wednesday with the announcement, citing "the circumstances of Jon Gruden's resignation" as the reason for the removal.

Gruden resigned this week following the release of controversial emails that he sent while working at ESPN in 2011.

RELATED STORIES:

The company says it will replace him with "generic likeness" in an update coming soon.

Read the full statement below:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH