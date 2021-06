LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The area around Allegiant Stadium is one step closer to getting a makeover.

Clark County commissioners approved the so-called Stadium District Plan today.

Local leaders want the area to become an entertainment district with bars, restaurants. public art and more.

The plan draws inspiration from similar places in big cities like New York and London.

Commissioners also say roads will need to be reworked to improve traffic flow in the area and access to the stadium.