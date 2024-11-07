Changes Raiders made to help their record for the rest of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders hit their bye week and elected a new offensive coordinator after firing Luke Getsy. The hire is a familiar face in Las Vegas sports with a well-known name in Raider nation.

The silver and black wouldn't make any trades at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline— but they would make changes after a fifth-straight loss brought the team to a league-worst at 2-7.

After firing offensive coordinator Getsy and two offensive assistants, the Raiders named pass game coordinator and former UNLV quarterback Scott Turner as interim OC.

Raiders announce coaching staff changes.https://t.co/PkwT6iM0ta — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 5, 2024

The team wasn't down there— adding Scott's father, Norv Tuner [a long-time NFL coach and Former Raiders head coach] to the staff. Assistant Joe Philbin was named the team's interim offensive line coach. Antonio Pierce hopes these shake-ups can bring life to what's been an otherwise dormant offense.

What we're going to do going forward, we're going to do what we have to. Obviously, we're dealing with injuries, a lot of new players are in and out of the lineup. We have to do what gives us the best opportunity to win. That may be throwing the ball 60 times, fine. If it's running it 60 times, fine. But we have to find a balance and an identity on offense going forward.

What's still undecided is who starts at quarterback coming out of their bye week after Gardner Mishew was benched again in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. With Aidan O'Connell on IR, it may be Desmond Ridder getting the nod. Either way, taking care of the football will be a point of emphasis after leading the league in turnovers through nine weeks.

Antonio Pierce evaluating everything over the bye week.https://t.co/PJJF97Z9V4 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 4, 2024

"I don't care what team you are, who you have at quarterback, who's your head coach, who's your OC, you're not going to win games when you turn the ball over at the rate we've been turning it over, pretty much 3 times a game. Especially 13 in the last five. I think we've had enough opportunities to punch the ball in and to give our team an opportunity to win games and we haven't done that."

The Raiders have time to heal up and adapt to their new play-caller before trying to stop a 5-game skid next Sunday

at the Miami Dolphins.