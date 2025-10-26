Carol Davis, 'First Lady of Raider Nation' and widow of Al Davis, dies at 93 years old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carol Davis, the widow of former Raiders owner Al Davis and mother to Mark Davis, passed away on Friday afternoon at the age of 93.
Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders, lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium in honor of his mother earlier today at around 1:03 p.m.
"Her strength and resilience, although not seen by the masses, were always on display to those who were fortunate to be in her presence. She was a strong woman who exuded a compassionate and loving side," stated in a release by the Raiders.
Carol Sagal married Al Davis in 1954 and has been part of the Raiders organization since Al became coach and the eventual owner. The couple had their only child, Mark Davis, in 1955. Mark took ownership after his father died in 2011, and Carol retained a share of ownership after Al's passing, according to the Associated Press.
A private service will be held in Oakland, California, with plans for a celebration of life at a future date.
