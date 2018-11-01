Caesars Entertainment first founding partner of Las Vegas Raiders Stadium

Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced Thursday a 15-year partnership that will make Caesars Entertainment the first founding partner of the Las Vegas Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The partnership also marks the first Raiders deal with a gaming and hospitality company, providing select Caesars Entertainment customers and Total Rewards members access to exclusive experiences like the customized Caesars-branded Owners Suite at the 50-yard line of the Las Vegas stadium, VIP Dinners on the field, training facility events, fantasy camp participation, stadium tours, along with tickets to home games and most stadium events.

As a founding partner, Caesars Entertainment will host a branded stadium entrance and drop off zone, digital signage, media, radio and print assets in addition to alumni, player and cheerleader appearances.

This partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders follows the company’s recent announcement with the Baltimore Ravens, Maryland’s only partnership between a NFL team and a casino.

The 65,000-seat stadium is set to open for the 2020 NFL season.