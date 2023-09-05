100-yards with Tina Nguyen: Raiders OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Tina Nguyen: So, Jermaine, you and I actually have something in common. We both went to Texas A&M, and I remember you on that offensive line, protecting guys by the name of Trevor Knight, Jake Hubenak. As someone who is from London, England, how do you put into words what it was like to play college football itself?

Jermaine Eluemunor: I would say that it was a process by learning how things are handled down there, learning how things work, like how the programs are ran. Getting used to the heat, getting used to the way they play the game. How do I say it? Like just being in the South in general. It was a really weird adjustment for me. Coming from England. You know, Southern hospitality is a real thing and that was real dope.

Nguyen: It is year seven for you in the NFL. If you could go back in time, what would you tell 2017 Jermaine, who was getting ready to go through the draft process?

Eluemunor: Oh, how could I say? I would say "you're going to lose your hair pretty soon, so don't take that lightly. Enjoy the time you have with it, because by the time you know it's going to be gone and you're going to be bald." Also to just have fun. You know, it flies by in a flash. And I always, looking back at it from my rookie year from college and I was like, I can't believe it's been that long. It's been seven years since I was in college. And that's crazy to me.

Nguyen: This is the first time in your NFL career where you're with a team for longer than two years. When you sit back and just think about that, what goes through your mind?

Eluemunor: I think about the journey to get here. I had to go through a lot of...you know, being honest with myself, saying why I was in the position I was in, what got me to that position and how to get out of that position. And I don't tell a lot of people, but I felt like I was at rock bottom year, like going into year five of my career, I didn't know where I was going to be. Obviously, I was dealing with injuries. I was dealing with a lot mentally and I didn't know where I was going to go, and I knew that I had a lot of talent. I just didn't know how to bring it out and show people what I can do. And luckily, being in New England and a guy like Josh truly believe in me and see what I had. And honestly, if I didn't go to New England and go through the trials and tribulations I did there, then I wouldn't be in the position right now.

Nguyen: Your journey here to the Silver and Black has been anything but easy. You had a stint where you were cut from a couple of teams in 2021. How did that time frame shape you now?

Eluemunor: I'm just taught me resilience and discipline. Like, I had to learn how to play this game at a high level and what it took... and getting cut twice in a span of a week wasn't ideal, especially when my wife had just driven up to Miami and then we had to pack and come out to Vegas. But then before that I had to go to Jacksonville. I'm playing a game the next day as soon as I got there. And you know, I've been through a lot and that just goes to show that as long as you put your head down and work, you can really accomplish anything you want. But also it just taught me that, you know, showed me that I'm meant to be here and I have the ability to be here and play at the highest level. And that's something I'm going to bring out every single day.

Nguyen: During this was the first training camp where you went in not having to fight for a roster spot. What did that mean to you? But also, you know, how did you approach this this training camp?

Eluemunor: It meant a lot. It was true the first time. I didn't have to worry about the roughest job. I had to worry about my son position. You know, if there's a great player, Brandon Parker, who went down with an injury, which sucks, he is a good player. We just have a lot of depth on this team now that if I didn't give everything I had, then I would lose my spot and Jair pushed me to become a lot better, a lot better because he's a great player also, and I think he's going to be really, really good. And so having him behind me just pushing me and me pushing him, you know, we got the most out of each other doing that.

Nguyen: For the first time in 14 years. You were able to go back home this offseason. What did that trip mean to you?

Eluemunor: I've always wanted to go back and, you know, at the camp where I first started playing football, which I was able to do, and I think we had about 55 kids, but every one of those kids was smiling. None of that, like I think about 40 of them had never played football before.

Nguyen: What was it like to introduce them to the game?

Eluemunor: It meant a lot to me because I know that if I were to have that opportunity as a kid, then maybe my path to the NFL would have been a little bit easier. But, you know, that was my path that God gave me to go through and I wouldn't have it any other way. So now I'm able to give the kids over there an opportunity to play football and hopefully I can make the journey for them, whether it's in football, whatever sport it is, or just in life easier and give them opportunity to really be successful.

Nguyen: Jermaine, as we approach the end zone here, we started with Texas A&M, and we're going to end with A&M. Tell me, how did your time in the maroon and white shape you as a person?

Eluemunor: It was a blessing because I honestly, if I could do it again, I would. I loved every single second of it. Just the hospitality, how everyone treated me, having Coach Turner there, Coach (Kevin) Sumlin who I think was the best man and coach, not going to throw shade on anyone. But it was a blessing for me. And I love every single second of it.