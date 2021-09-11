100 Yards with Tina Nguyen: Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the Monday Night Football clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders, tight end Darren Waller goes 100 yards with Tina Nguyen.

Tina Nguyen: You guys are about to get the chance to play on center stage Monday Night Football in front of a home crowd. What do you anticipate the atmosphere to be like?

Darren Waller: I anticipate the atmosphere to be like something I've never seen before. I'm expecting one of the most memorable nights we've probably ever had play football.

Nguyen: Have any pregame rituals? What's something you always got to do before a game?

Waller: I just like to sit in silence, honestly. I don't really focus on getting like super hyped up. I like just to just be in my zone and make sure that I'm calm and at peace and ready to process everything. So I'm not getting too high or too low or anything.

Nguyen: I know music is a big part of your life for you. How'd you get into producing music?

Waller: I started making music, probably my rookie year in Baltimore. I always felt like an inkling to get involved. Once I kind of learned about my great grandfather and his history. I wanted to create some of my own because I could feel it was just something in me and it felt natural. I've been at it for about six years now.

Nguyen: What does producing and making music bring to you?

Waller: Football drains me physically, mentally, emotionally, because I put so much into it and I need things that will fill me back up that aren't football. Sometimes I can just take a break and music goes that for me. It allows me to just fill my soul and just rock

Nguyen: Maxx Crosby is also into producing music. So can we expect that potential collab from you two at some point?

Waller: Yeah. I mean, I've never told anybody this, but I have an album coming out on Monday and me and Maxx have a song together.

Nguyen: Any other insights you can give us on this album?

Waller: I have a song with one more teammate who I'm not going to name until it comes out.

Nguyen: You're someone who loves to invest in the community and give back. Why is that so important to you?

Waller: I just know what my life was like before, when it was all about me, what can I get for myself? So the feeling that I get from helping other people out and maybe inspiring them, helping them see things a little differently, it's the greatest feeling I could get. It really makes me feel cool.

Nguyen: I know your tattoos have a lot of meaning to you. What was your first tattoo?

Waller: My first tattoo was a scripture on a scroll on my left chest. The scripture 2 Chronicles 15:7. "As for you be strong and do not give up for your work will be rewarded."

Nguyen: Well, Darren, as we are approaching the goal line, there will be a lot of eyes on the Raiders this season. Why is this the team that can make it to the playoffs this year?

Waller: We're just a lot of guys that have continued to improve their games talent. We play as a more simple brand of football. That's just fun. Allows us to go out there and just to be free. We've had the experience and the pain of losing those close games, but it's taught us lessons that are very valuable in return and we're ready to approach those situations the same and come up with a win this time.

Watch the Raiders home opener on Channel 13 at 5:15 p.m. this coming Monday, Sept. 13.

