Raiders showcase local high school football game as part of 'Friday Night Showcase'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It might not be at Allegiant Stadium, but the Raiders are still making their presence known in the football field. As part of their "Friday Night Showcase," the Raiders are highlighting the Mojave versus Somerset Academy football game.

Raiders alumni and the Raiderettes helped with the pregame coin toss festivities and presented a trophy to the winning team.

Former Raiders Defensive Back and 1980 Super Bowl champion Keith Moody was in attendance and said he always enjoys giving back to local athletes.

"​I think the Raiders have instilled in all of the players, former players, current players, just to give back and be involved in the community," Moody said. "I used to do this. I was a high school principal back in California. I know how important these things are to the community, to the kids, and everybody involved."

They picked a heck of a game to showcase.

Somerset Academy and Mojave both came into the game at 8-1.

Mojave would get the 32-21 win, but the parents in attendance say no matter the score, it was great to see a pro team support local players.

"The community and the Raiders have really brought so much to these boys and so much to this school system," Somerset Academy parent McGuire said. "It's been wonderful to have that backing."

"​It's a great experience and it's exciting that the kids get to experience this with a whole NFL team," Mojave High School parent Sapina Vae Tuitele said.

