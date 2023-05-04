Watch Now
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs hosting youth football camp

Josh Jacobs football camp
Posted at 6:12 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 21:12:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is getting ready to share his football knowledge.

He's scheduled to host a youth football camp at Sierra Vista High School on May 20, according to Hard Count Athletics.

The organization said coaches and instructors, including Jacobs, will lead campers through multiple position stations including quarterback, wide receiver, running back, defensive backs, and speed and agility. Campers will also get a limited-edition camp t-shirt.

The camp is open to boys and girls that are in first through 10th grade and is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It costs about $120 and preregistration is required.

There is also a VIP option where campers can participate in the Q&A sessions with Jacobs. Campers will also receive a photo with Jacobs and can bring one item for him to sign.

That's an additional $175.

Camp registration closes on Tuesday, May 16.

You can learn more here.

