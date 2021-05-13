Raiders release schedule, home game ticket prices among hottest in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the full 2021 schedule and the season will be the first with fans inside Allegiant Stadium which has sent prices soaring to four figures in some cases.

The regular season kicks off with a Monday Night Football home game for the Raiders which will be broadcast on Channel 13.

The plan, at the moment, is to welcome 65,000 fans inside the stadium for each home game.

"I think all of us raider fans are dying to get into that stadium and show what Raider Nation can do and the noise we can make to support our team," said Richard Villa, who holds a personal seat license for Allegiant Stadium.

Villa is counting down the days until he can see Derek Carr and the rest of the team inside Allegiant Stadium.

"The first game is Monday night against the Ravens, as a season ticket holder and as a Raiders fan, what's not to be excited about?" said Villa.

Villa has no plans or desire to sell his tickets for any reason and plans to be at every game he can.

However, he knows some people who purchased season tickets purely as an investment.

Those tickets have gone up for sale in many cases and searches on StubHub and TicketMaster show seats start around $800.

"For these PSLs, for being so high, as it was for some of the seat owners, I can see and understand why they're trying to get rid of them for such a high prices to make up that PSL difference.

Searches on Wednesday showed tickets for the first home game were as high as $7,000 per seat.

Additional game tickets are now for sale on ticket exchange platforms and the cheapest appeared to be around $350 per ticket.

Some Las Vegas experts are not surprised by the sky-high prices.

"Any of he big stars, Britney Spears, we saw some astronomical prices, even more than what we're talking about here, it's not unprecedented, but it's right up there," said Anthony Curtis with LasVegasAdvisor.com

Curtis is curious whether people will pay the lofty sums but says the market may bare with an excited fan base which is eager to see the team in person.

Curtis also expects people will also pay a lot of money the Wynn Field Club which will be at field level, span the entire length of the north end zone, and offer ticketed guests an upgraded high-energy nightlife experience in the center of the action.

"You are merging big time sports entertainment with one of the biggest names of entertainment in town, in Las Vegas people are used to this sort of thing, are used to bottle service and it's almost inevitable like something like this would open at Allegiant," explained Curtis.

As of Wednesday, the cheapest tickets for the entire season start around $350 for the home game against the Bengals in November.

PRESEASON

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV

TBD SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TBD TBD

TBD at Los Angeles Rams TBD TBD

TBD at San Francisco 49ers TBD TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV

Mon., Sept. 13 BALTIMORE RAVENS* 5:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Sun., Sept. 19 at Pittsburgh Steelers 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sun., Sept. 26 MIAMI DOLPHINS 1:05 p.m. CBS

Mon., Oct. 4 at Los Angeles Chargers** 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Oct. 10 CHICAGO BEARS 1:05 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 17 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 24 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 1:05 p.m. FOX

BYE WEEK

Sun., Nov. 7 at New York Giants 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sun., Nov. 14 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS*** 5:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Nov. 21 CINCINNATI BENGALS 1:05 p.m. CBS

Thu., Nov. 25 at Dallas Cowboys**** 1:30 p.m. CBS

Sun., Dec. 5 WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM 1:05 p.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sat./Sun., Dec. 18/19 at Cleveland Browns TBD TBD

Sun., Dec. 26 DENVER BRONCOS 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Jan. 2 at Indianapolis Colts 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sun., Jan. 9 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 1:25 p.m. CBS

* - Monday Night Football on ESPN with simulcast on ABC

** - Monday Night Football on ESPN

*** - Sunday Night Football games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change

**** - Thanksgiving Day Game on CBS