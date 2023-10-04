Raiders' Mark Davis and Sandra Douglass Morgan deliver $1 million check to UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and President Sandra Douglass Morgan helped unveil a $1 million check to UNLV athletics Tuesday.

The Raiders and UNLV Athletics' staff held a ceremony for the donation inside the newly named Al Davis Team Room inside the Fertitta Football Complex.

"When you undrape his name, it's not something we do often and put his name on things often, but I felt that this was the right time and place to do something," said Davis.

The Al Davis Team Room honors the late Raiders owner, manager and coach. His son, Mark, says he hopes his dad's motivational sayings will ring true for the athletes who step inside.

"The message I wanted to get across was pride and poise, commitment to excellence and just win, and that's on and off the field," said Davis.

Winning on and off the field is a goal for the University. Athletic Director Erick Harper says the $1 million donation will be a big help towards that commitment.

"Academic and athletic championships, just pure and simple, that's what we're here to do and help our student athletes expand beyond life after sport," said Harper.

Harper says part of the donation will also go towards running the Fertitta Football Complex, which they opened in 2019.

The Raiders say they will continue to show their support for UNLV Athletics.