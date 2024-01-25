Professional triathletes bringing 2024 tour to Henderson with inaugural Lake Las Vegas Open

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Another professional sporting event is ready to make its big debut in Southern Nevada.

The Professional Triathletes Organisation is bringing their 2024 tour to the valley for the inaugural Lake Las Vegas Open, which is scheduled for Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 at the Reflection Bay Golf Club and Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa.

"This is just the kind of iconic location the PTO Tour aspires to come to, so it's a really positive endorsement of our strategy and the journey that we're on," said Sam Renouf, CEO of Professional Triathletes Organisation. "We can't wait to get started on the next stage of preparations."

The weekend will include a 100km race with the world's Top 20 female and male professionals and a 100km triathlon for age amateurs on the same course. The triathlon will include a North American Championship title and a Spring distance triathlon.

Amateurs and everyday athletes interested in taking part in the 100km triathlon can register for a waitlist on the PTO website and events are expected to go on sale next month, which is when the full 2024 PTO Tour will be announced.