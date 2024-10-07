Power Slap events coming to Fontainebleau Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Power Slap is teaming up with Fontainebleau Las Vegas to host a series of live events, which organizers are calling a "first-of-its-kind live sports residency."

UFC CEO Dana White founded Power Slap in 2022.

Since then, it has continued to grow in popularity.

The two brands first worked together for Power Slap 8 in June 2024, which drew more than 3,500 fans.

"It was a no-brainer to team up on a long-term partnership to allow more fans to come and experience the energy and excitement of a live Power Slap event, as well as the incredible hospitality, gaming and dining experiences at Fontainebleau Las Vegas," said Power Slap President Frank Lamicella.

The new series will include five live events, beginning with Power Slap 10.

That is set for Friday, December 6 at the Fontainebleau's Colbalt Ballroom.

Tickets for Power Slap 10 will go on sale on October 24.