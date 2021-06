LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Grand Las Vegas is hosting a PBR Rodeo this weekend.

The Unleash the Beast - Las Vegas Invitational and the Bill Picket Invitational Rodeo - vegas showdown happening today and tomorrow.

Some of the world's top bull riding and rodeo athletes are in town to compete in front of a full capacity arena.