BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Rising nearly 900 feet above the Colorado River, the Mike O’Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge honors two men remembered for their service and sacrifice. For Las Vegas resident and Tillman Scholar Matt Balint, visiting the landmark for the first time on the eve of Sept. 11 was a deeply personal moment.

WATCH | Matt Balint walks the bridge for the first time

Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge inspires Las Vegas veteran, Tillman Scholar, on 9/11 anniversary

“When I heard this bridge was named in honor of Governor O’Callaghan and Pat Tillman, I thought it was the perfect monument,” Balint said. “Seeing it for the first time — it just blows me away.”

Balint, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces officer, said Tillman’s example shaped his own career. In 2002, Tillman famously left behind a multi-million dollar NFL contract to enlist in the Army Rangers following the September 11 attacks. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

KTNV

“I remember the day when we heard Pat was turning down his contract to join the Army Rangers. I was going through Special Forces training at the time, and it was awe inspiring,” Balint said. “Anytime things got hard, we’d say — Pat gave up millions of dollars to do what we’re doing. So quit complaining.”

Earlier this year, Balint was selected as a Tillman Scholar, part of a national network of veterans and military family members supported through education and leadership opportunities. He said the program has given him a chance to continue serving in new ways.

KTNV

“When they called me and said, ‘Congratulations, you’re accepted as a Tillman Scholar,’ I was ecstatic,” Balint said. “It means carrying on Pat’s story — making sure people don’t forget what he sacrificed.”

For Balint, Tillman’s influence extends beyond football or the military.

“When you talk about selfless service, I think he’s the epitome of selfless service,” Balint said. “And it’s not just about him, it’s the community and others that he always tried to help out.”

KTNV

As the nation marks the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Balint said his memories of that day remain sharp.

“Even though it was one of the darkest days in America’s history, what I remember most is the unity,” he said. “Everybody came together, supporting one another, determined to overcome the challenge. That’s what I still think about every September 11th.”

For Balint, and for many who walk the bridge each day, the monument is more than steel and stone. It is a reminder of sacrifice — and the enduring impact of one man’s choice.