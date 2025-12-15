LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the NBA Cup's third year of tipping off in Las Vegas, the tournament started something new this season.

“There are so many needs in our community," NBA Social Responsibility and Player Programs President Kathy Behrens said.

NBA Cup helps community members in need

Behrens and the league brought the NBA's inaugural health fair and grocery pop-up to the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA on Sunday, helping around 300 locals in need.

“Kids are playing hoops, families are listening to music," Behrens said. "We’ve got lots of screenings, we’ve got a mobile mammogram bus.”

Locals in need got to enjoy hoops, music, 13 free health stations and a grocery pop-up accompanied by the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

“It means a lot, this was wonderful, just to meet everybody, do a health assessment and meet some of the NBA players," Vegas local Shannail Coleman said.

“It definitely gives everyone a chance to go outside, get some fresh air, relax a little bit, especially if things have been tense for some families. It definitely gives people a chance to come out and come together as a community," Vegas local Dashon Coleman said.

This is the first-ever health fair that the NBA has put on, and they hope this launches more opportunities nationwide in the future.