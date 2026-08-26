Paseo Verde player makes history as only 26th female to compete in Little League World Series

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Carsynn Meyer is making history at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

For the first time, the tournament has two girls competing, with the Henderson native and Paseo Verde outfielder being one of them.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman talked with Meyer about her impact:

Paseo Verde's Carsynn Meyer paving way for girls at Little League World Series

"I think it's awesome," Meyer said. "Everything is really cool here and I'm so excited I get to be here."

Since its inception in 1947, the Little League World Series has featured only 26 female players.

Meyer first took an interest in baseball after watching her brother play. Now, she is paving her own way in the sport.

"She always has the ability to make things happen," head coach Cory Edwards said. "That's what we love about Carsynn and just the resiliency factor she brings to the team."

The outfielder became just the 13th girl to record a hit in the tournament's history during Paseo Verde's shutout win against Washington.

"When the energy picked up, and we had all the hits and when we came alive, it was really fun," Meyer said.

Meyer is also sharing the stage with Kinley Rasmus, who has made her own mark on the tournament, including a record-tying 14 strikeouts as a pitcher.

"I never thought that there would be more than one girl here, and she's really nice and kind and I'm so happy I got to meet her," Meyer said.

The two are already being seen as trailblazers for future generations. Meyer offered this advice for the next girl to step into the lineup:

"Go for it. If you really love baseball, then nothing should keep you from playing it," she said.

Edwards reflected on a moment that illustrated just how far-reaching Meyer's presence has been.

"Sitting with her at the MLB Classic game and dads bringing their daughters up to her to sign a baseball, that's huge for me to see," Edwards said. "We're doing more than just playing a game here."

Meyer and Paseo Verde face Iowa on Wednesday at noon for a chance to advance to the championship.

Sports Paseo Verde advances in Little League World Series with shutout win KTNV Staff

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