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Paseo Verde Little League moves on after win against Ohio

LLWS Nevada Ohio Baseball
Tom E. Puskar/AP
during the inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
LLWS Nevada Ohio Baseball
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Paseo Verde Little League is moving on after taking the win against Ohio on Saturday.

The Henderson team claimed victory 11-3, and will now move on to face Curaçao on August 20 at 12:00 p.m. at Lamade Stadium.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist