Paseo Verde Little League moves on after win against Ohio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Paseo Verde Little League is moving on after taking the win against Ohio on Saturday.
The Henderson team claimed victory 11-3, and will now move on to face Curaçao on August 20 at 12:00 p.m. at Lamade Stadium.
Sports
Paseo Verde advances in Little League World Series with shutout win
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7 high school football teams fight to compete for traditional state titleAfter 30 CCSD schools opted to go independent this high school football season, seven programs are set to compete for the title.
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