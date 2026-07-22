LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After swimming around Manhattan Island and cycling more than 3,000 miles across 16 states, three-time Paralympian Mohamed Lahna has reached Las Vegas with one challenge still ahead: a 300-plus-mile run to Venice Beach, California.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha caught up with Lahna to hear about his journey so far as it nears completion:

Paralympian Mohamed Lahna nears finish of Triathlon Across America after reaching Las Vegas

The Las Vegas stop marks a brief pause in Lahna's nearly two-month "250 Triathlon Across America," a journey designed to raise $250,000 for Save the Children and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

"We've been in Las Vegas for the last four days," Lahna said. "We've been running, we have our base here for five days and then running every day ... and then we'll keep going all the way to California."

Lahna, who was born in Morocco with proximal femoral focal deficiency (PFFD), a rare condition that left him without a fully developed right femur and hip joint, said the Southern Nevada stop has allowed his team to recover before the final stretch.

"Las Vegas is the best place to be here," he said. "Everything is close by. Hanger Clinic helped us with my running leg and my walking leg, so it's a perfect location."

Although he joked that tackling the challenge "was a bad idea," Lahna said the journey has exceeded his expectations.

"One thing that struck me the most is how beautiful America is," he said. "But also the people. People were very nice. They invited us, they paid for our meals, they cheered for us, they donated along the way."

The run has proven to be the toughest leg of the triathlon. Because Lahna does not have a hip joint on his right side, each stride creates friction inside his prosthesis.

"The big problem with running long distance is blisters," he said. "Once I get blisters, I can't wear it again. I have to wait until it's healed."

Lahna said his motivation extends beyond crossing the finish line.

As a child in Morocco, he attended a school supported by Save the Children. Later, after moving to the United States, the Challenged Athletes Foundation helped provide the equipment that launched his athletic career.

"These two organizations helped me in my life," Lahna said. "I want to make sure that I help fundraise for them and maybe change some lives out there."

After years of preparation and thousands of miles already behind him, Lahna is focused on reaching the Pacific Ocean one day at a time.

"I break it down to small chunks and just focus on that and try to enjoy this journey," he said.