LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Cup may be over, but the soccer surge in Las Vegas is only beginning. Local players at Indoor 5 say they have already noticed a spike in popularity following the tournament.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman caught up with local players and coaches about the impact the World Cup had on the sport in the valley:

World Cup fever fuels soccer surge in Las Vegas

"I've seen so many of my friends coming to camp just enjoying playing and having fun," one youth player said.

That enthusiasm extends beyond the pitch.

"I've had friends tell me that they're learning French on Duolingo because of the French team," another youth player said.

The Cup recorded the highest-ever combined attendance of nearly seven million people across 104 matches, while also setting new viewership numbers. The tournament brought people of all ages together, regardless of which team they rooted for.

"Having my son be around the age that he's going to start playing soon, I think it was my favorite one so far," Indoor 5 coach Rafa Vegas said.

The Las Vegas soccer community has its own unique character.

"It's very small, it's close and there's a lot of connection," a youth player said.

Those connections extend to the United Soccer League club in Las Vegas — the Las Vegas Lights — which shares ties to 48 teams that competed for the Cup.

"There were actually a handful of players in the USL that were playing in the World Cup," Lights CEO Shawn McIntosh said. "So as the level continues to rise, you're going to see more and more players come through local clubs, which makes that connection for fans and their local club all that more important."

For some fans, the end of the tournament is bittersweet, but the next one is already on the horizon.

"I'm really sad. I'm excited for the next one; I hope I can go," a youth player said.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain are the host nations for the 2030 World Cup, celebrating the tournament's 100th anniversary.

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